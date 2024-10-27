Storm ‘Leon’ heads to NL

The outer rainbands of tropical storm “Leon” are expected to impact extreme Northern Luzon (NL) as it moves across the Philippine Sea.

As of 5 p.m., “Leon” was located 1,000 kilometers east of Central Luzon, with sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 90 kilometers per hour. The storm is advancing westward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) noted that the storm is expected to continue moving westward until Monday, before shifting northwest on Tuesday, and then transitioning to a north-northwestward path on Thursday.

Storm warning signals may be raised in Cagayan Valley and the northeastern portion of the Bicol region Sunday night, until Monday, depending on its proximity to the country’s landmass during its northwestward movement.

Tropical storm “Leon” is expected to intensify into a typhoon during its movement, and based on PAGASA’s forecast track, it is expected to pass close, to or make landfall in the area of Taiwan or the southwestern portion of Ryukyu islands.

During its passage in the Philippine Sea, the tropical storm is expected to pull the southwesterly wind flow, which was initially triggered by storm “Kristine.” This southwesterly wind flow may bring scattered rainfall in Mindanao, and the already-drenched areas of Visayas and Southern Luzon.

55 deaths in Batangas

In Batangas, which has experienced widespread flooding and landslides, the province’s disaster risk reduction and management office has confirmed at least 55 reported deaths, with 17 individuals still missing. Most fatalities were due to a landslide incident in the town of Talisay.

Vice Governor Mark Leviste has declared a state of calamity in the province, enabling an immediate price freeze on basic commodities and allowing calamity funds to be used for more effective disaster response.