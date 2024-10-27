SPD eyes 2K cops for ‘Undas’ deployment

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Sunday announced that it is already enhancing its security preparations for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day this year.

SPD director PBrig. Gen. Bernard Yang said that as the holidays approach, they are stepping up security to ensure a safe and orderly observance.

With a large number of visitors expected at cemeteries and columbaria, the SPD is coordinating with local authorities, government units and volunteers to enhance safety throughout southern Metro Manila.

Given the anticipated heavy traffic around cemeteries and other gathering spots, the SPD is taking steps to manage congestion and reduce the risk of accidents.

A total of 2,627 personnel will be deployed across 26 cemeteries, 20 columbaria, key border points and major transport hubs like bus terminals, MRT/LRT stations, and airports. The security measures include checkpoints, anti-crime operations, foot and mobile patrols, tactical motorcycle units, and a quick response team featuring SWAT and EOD-K9 units.

Also, medical teams will be on standby to offer immediate assistance if needed.