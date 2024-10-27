Smuggled hogs seized in Dumanjug, Cebu

The Dumanjug Municipal Police Station intercepted a motorized banca on 26 October 2024, carrying 79 undocumented pigs from Negros Oriental along the shoreline of Barangay Kanyuko, Dumanjug, Cebu.

This was confirmed to the DAILY TRIBUNE by Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano "Gungun" Gica, who has been proactive in addressing hog smuggling. The municipality's swine monitoring task force has been active for over a year in tackling this issue.

The Dumanjug police coordinated with the Municipal Livestock Coordinator and the Philippine Coast Guard, who joined in the seizure operation.

Upon arriving at the site, authorities discovered an abandoned motorized banca, along with a Mazda truck and a Suzuki multicab loaded with the undocumented pigs. The unmarked banca and the vehicles bearing Cebu-based license plates were confiscated and the hogs were taken into custody.

"I am very disappointed, but this is also a challenge for us," Mayor Gica said.

Reports from barangay captains revealed that boats, allegedly originating from Negros Island, continued to dock along Dumanjug's coastal areas, transporting smuggled pigs into Cebu Province through the municipality.