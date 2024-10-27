SM J Mall is now open!

SM Prime Holdings’ 87th mall and its fourth in Cebu, the Japanese-inspired, four-level mall promises a unique experience for diverse lifestyles, with features like the Izakaya Terrace outdoor dining strip catering to food lovers and wellness enthusiasts alike.

Joining the wine toasting ceremony were (L-R): SM Prime Holdings Executive Committee Chairman Hans Sy, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan, businessman Justin Uy, SM Prime VP Marissa Fernan, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, Bishop Ruben Labajo, Hon. Jonas Cortes, Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede, SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim, and Super Shopping Market Chairman Herbert Sy.