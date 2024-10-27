SM gets loyalty as scholars’ payback

Genuine care pays dividends as proven by beneficiaries of the multifarious social responsibility programs repaying the SM group with unfailing dedication and loyalty.

Through job fairs coinciding with annual graduation ceremonies and active recruitment via digital platforms, SM scholars explore employment opportunities across the organization’s diverse portfolio.

Such is the journey of SM scholars-turned employees Allen Bermejo, Cherry Antonio, Roma Hierro and Michael Lumahan.

Coming full circle

Bermejo was a cum laude graduate from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila with a degree in Accountancy. She is grateful for being able to finish her dream course at her preferred university through her scholarship.

Right after graduation, she learned about the job opportunity at SM Foundation.

Without haste, she applied: “In my first week, I started processing tuition fees and allowances for the scholars. It was a lot of work, but I knew how important this role was in ensuring that the scholars could focus on their studies without financial worries. It felt fulfilling to know that someone had done this for me before — and now, I get to play a crucial part in supporting the next generation of scholars on their educational journey.”

Antonio is a Bachelor of Science in Management Accounting graduate from the Batangas State University-JPLPC Malvar Campus.

Divine hands

“The job opportunity at SM Foundation, like my scholarship, was an answered prayer. I have always wanted to be part of the SM Foundation as it was an opportunity to be a part of an organization that spreads social good,” Antonio said, adding that it was also a chance to give back to the Foundation that helped make her dreams a reality.

Her career at SM has enabled her to step outside her comfort zone and embrace personal and professional development.

“I am happy, and I enjoy my work. I have this eagerness to stay on top of my tasks because I know many future scholars and other beneficiaries will benefit from the work that we do,” she said.

With seven years of working experience at SM Foundation, SM scholar-turned-SM Foundation program supervisor Roma Hierro graduated from the University of the Philippines with a degree in Mathematics.

Hierro volunteered to assist in sorting files at the Foundation when an SMFI employee mentioned a job opening, prompting her to submit an application.

She was interviewed by Connie Angeles, SM Foundation Executive Director for Health & Medical Programs. Angeles recalled, “She was very enthusiastic to join the SM Foundation.”

According to Hierro, the Foundation keeps paving new opportunities for her — from her first airplane ride to now taking on greater responsibilities. She currently spearheads the rollout of the digitization program of the Health & Medical team.

“I am happy that the company that gave me a brighter future through the SM scholarship is now my employer. I’m proud to be doing meaningful work, helping communities, especially in the areas of health and wellness. It’s fulfilling to see how our efforts in digitization are making healthcare more accessible and efficient for those who need it most,” she shared.

Changing lives

A teammate of Hierro is Michael Lumahan, another SM Scholar, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration major in Financial Management from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Main campus.

A 2023 graduate, Lumahan plays a key role in coordinating the foundation’s medical missions. He applies his academic training directly in his work, finding deep purpose in program implementation and community impact.