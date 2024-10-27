Several works of Banksy to be auctioned off

California-based entertainment auction house, Julien’s Auctions, will be holding Under Duress: The Banksy Archive of Steve Lazarides Auction, giving people a rare historic opportunity to own an unparalleled collection of over 150 of Banksy’s most iconic works, early career sketches, notes, and personal artifacts.
The collection is owned by Steve Lazarides, who worked with Banksy for 11 years, starting in 1997 as his photographer, later agent, strategist, and even minder, who accompanied Banksy in creating many iconic pieces.
Highlights of the collection include Girl with Balloon or Balloon Girl proof print (US$60,000 to 80,000); Drill Rat original hand-cut stencil (US$100,000 to 200,000); Antenna Chimp Head original hand-cut stencil (US$40,000-60,000); and Love is in the Air, also known as Flower Thrower, proof print (US$40,000-60,000).
“This astonishing collection assembled and lovingly kept for over 25 years by his closest associate and partner, Steve Lazarides, offers an unprecedented look at the history and path of the man that would become the world’s most famous visionary artist named Banksy,” said Darren Julien, co-founder/executive director of Julien’s Auctions. “This auction featuring many of Banksy’s earliest works, most recognizable pieces and personal effects is a historic opportunity for the next caretaker to own the most comprehensive and definitive archive of Banksy’s legacy.”
One can watch Steve Lazarides talk about his collection in an exclusive 30-minute documentary video from Julien’s at https//youtu.be/BK-d_b_fU6U. The sale will be on Halloween, 31 October, in a live and online auction at Julien’s Auctions.