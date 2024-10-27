Several works of Banksy to be auctioned off

California-based entertainment auction house, Julien’s Auctions, will be holding Under Duress: The Banksy Archive of Steve Lazarides Auction, giving people a rare historic opportunity to own an unparalleled collection of over 150 of Banksy’s most iconic works, early career sketches, notes, and personal artifacts.

The collection is owned by Steve Lazarides, who worked with Banksy for 11 years, starting in 1997 as his photographer, later agent, strategist, and even minder, who accompanied Banksy in creating many iconic pieces.