Senator Bong Go and PSC boost grassroots sports with equipment support

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), is dedicated to promoting grassroots sports development across the country by providing aspiring athletes with essential support and resources.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go has advocated for initiatives that equip underserved communities with sports facilities and equipment, ensuring local programs have the tools they need to succeed.

This year, local officials from Romblon, Surigao del Norte, and Oriental Mindoro sought Go's support to sustain their sports programs. In response, Go, alongside the PSC, facilitated the distribution of sports equipment, helping local sports initiatives flourish despite limited resources.

In Sta. Maria, Romblon, Mayor Lorie Fabon expressed the community's gratitude for receiving sports equipment, which will be used in upcoming local tournaments. Go’s support also extended to Sta. Maria's basketball program, revitalizing the town's sporting culture. Similarly, in San Benito, Surigao del Norte, Mayor Ma. Gina Sumando-Menil highlighted the impact of the equipment provided through Go’s efforts, noting how it has brought renewed energy to youth engagement and sports participation in the town. Mayor Nemmen Perez of Socorro, Oriental Mindoro, shared that the additional equipment has already made local events more inclusive and well-organized.

In Roxas City, Capiz, Atty. Randy Billanes reached out for assistance on behalf of the Capiz Eaglerays Swimming Club, Inc., to purchase essential equipment. Through the PSC, Go facilitated the provision of resources, ensuring that even specialized sports like swimming receive the support they need to foster young talent.

"As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit," Go emphasized, underscoring his belief in the transformative power of sports, not just for physical fitness but for building discipline and camaraderie.