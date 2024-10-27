SCUTTLEBUTT

Prepare for Laser G

A technological breakthrough in the broadband field promises to lower the cost of the internet, pushing the achievement of free connectivity closer to reality. Globe Telecom Inc. and its affiliate, Asticom Technology Inc., have successfully piloted the first laser communications system, which replaces fiber optic cables with lasers to transmit data.

The revolutionary technology was developed by Singapore-based Transcelestial Technologies Pte Ltd. Globe announced over the weekend that the system aims to offer a cost-effective, quickly deployable alternative to traditional fiber optics, expanding the potential for 4G and 5G coverage to support key sectors like finance and business process outsourcing (BPO).

The pilot run was conducted at the Philippine Arena, where Transcelestial’s CENTAURI devices were deployed to connect Globe’s Cell Site on Wheels (COWs) to test the stability of the signals. In the test run, a compact unit resembling a shoebox provided data transmission at fiber-like speeds. Laser communications hold immense promise for the future of high-speed, reliable connectivity, particularly in areas where deploying physical infrastructure is difficult or impractical.

The laser communication technology demonstrated stable performance under challenging conditions. Additional tests focused on the system’s integration with existing optical backhaul networks to ensure consistent service delivery are scheduled.

More than just a success, the project proponents said the Philippine Arena test provided a blueprint for the future of agile telecommunications infrastructure deployment. Leaders of the project stated that the collaboration is a prime example of how the telecom industry is evolving toward agile, efficient, and scalable solutions that meet the rising demand for high-speed connectivity.