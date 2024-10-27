School damages pegged at P3B — DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) reported on Sunday that typhoon “Kristine” caused significant damage to schools nationwide, amounting to P3.3 billion.

According to the agency’s initial assessment, over 38,000 schools were affected by the typhoon and of the total, 2,700 classrooms were completely destroyed, while 1,361 suffered partial damage.

Additionally, 861 schools experienced secondary hazards like flooding and landslides.

But while the country is gripped with devastation, the spirit of bayanihan continues to shine, as a school educator shared on Facebook how the community rallied together to support two schools affected by the typhoon: DepEd Tayo RANOM ILOCO Elementary School 101244 and DepEd Tayo Tipor ES 101250.

The educator called on stakeholders to support the schools’ recovery efforts through their “Kilos linis, ayos, at tanim” initiative.

Previously, typhoon “Kristine” forced the suspension of in-person classes in 38,333 schools, affecting nearly 19.4 million learners and 786,726 education personnel. To provide shelter to displaced individuals, 1,047 schools were converted into evacuation centers.

The DepEd estimates that it will require P2.7 billion to rebuild the destroyed classrooms and another P680 million for major repairs on the partially damaged structures.