San Juan, Pampanga top semis openers

San Juan’s cannons boomed as Caloocan’s guns misfired for over five minutes, powering the Knights to a 75-65 home victory on Saturday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season semifinal round at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was see-saw, until Nikko Panganiban and Marwin Taywan conspired in a 15-point barrage that swayed the balance, 59-46, and pushed San Juan in the same boat with Pampanga, which tripped Nueva Ecija, 76-73, in another semifinal tussle earlier.

The Knights and the Giant Lanterns can forge a North Division title clash with a repeat over their rivals on Wednesday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Ahead, 46-44, after three quarters, Nueva Ecija turned cold and missed six straight triple tries before Gabby Espinas broke the spell with a free throw, 47-59, only four minutes and 45 seconds to go.

Panganiban pumped in all of his six points, Taywan nailed seven, highlighted by two triples, of his eight, and Mike Malonzo added two in San Juan’s fourth-quarter flurry that enabled the Knights, to avenge their 78-79 defeat to the Batang Kankaloo in the elimination round.

Michael Calisaan notched 17 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals, Dexter Maiquez chalked 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Orlan Wamar posted 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals for San Juan, which remained on track of regaining the MPBL crown it won in 2019.

Taywan, however, was given the Daily Fantasy best player honors for coming through when it mattered most.

Powered by Justine Baltazar, Pampanga broke away, 63-53, early in the fourth quarter, but Nueva Ecija rallied through John Wilson and JB Bahio, who knotted the count for the fifth and last time at 67 with his second free throw, 5 minutes and 15 seconds to go.

The Giant Lanterns, however, countered with eight points, capped by a triple by Encho Serrano, against a basket by Rob Celiz to decide the outcome, 75-69, entering the 3-minute mark.

Showing why he’s the reigning Most Valuable Player, Baltazar posted 15 points, 26 rebounds, three blocks and two steals to earn the Daily Fantasy best player honors.