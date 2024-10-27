ROSÉ & Bruno Mars’ "APT." breaks BTS’ "Butter" record for biggest streaming week on YT Music Korea

Rosé and Bruno Mars' new single "APT." has just shattered records on YouTube Music Korea, claiming the biggest streaming week ever with 21.1 million streams, surpassing the previous record of 20.7 million held by BTS' hit, "Butter."

The Rosé and Bruno Mars collaboration was definitely one we weren’t expecting—not to mention their teasing the fans that came with a big surprise just a day before releasing the pop-punk hit.

Since its release, "APT." has been topping both domestic and international charts across several streaming platforms. Not only did it eclipse "Butter" in Korea, but it also claimed the biggest debut of 2024 on the YouTube Global Songs chart, racking up a massive 163 million views, making Rosé the female K-pop artist with the highest-charting single of all time!

While Rosé’s collaboration enjoys its eighth consecutive day topping YouTube charts, her fellow Blackpink members are also making waves. Lisa’s "Rockstar" and Jennie’s "Mantra" have secured impressive streaming numbers of 80.57 million and 53.95 million views, respectively.

As people listen to the catchy beat "Apateu, Apateu. Apateu, Apateu," it’s simply impossible to stop themselves from swinging their heads left and right.