SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

Red and ready for christmas

First row (from left): Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer of Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group of Companies and Rustan Marketing Corp.; Lizzie Zobel; DoT Secretary Christina Frasco; Marilou ‘Merl’ Pineda; and Donnie Tantoco, chairman of the Board Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group Inc., Rustan Marketing Corporation. Second row (from left) Happy Ongpauco-Tiu; Nikki Huang; Marga Nograles, Chief Operating Officer of Philippines Tourism Promotions Board; and MJ Tantoco. (Third row) Dino Pineda and Hayden Kho.
First row (from left): Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer of Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group of Companies and Rustan Marketing Corp.; Lizzie Zobel; DoT Secretary Christina Frasco; Marilou ‘Merl’ Pineda; and Donnie Tantoco, chairman of the Board Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group Inc., Rustan Marketing Corporation. Second row (from left) Happy Ongpauco-Tiu; Nikki Huang; Marga Nograles, Chief Operating Officer of Philippines Tourism Promotions Board; and MJ Tantoco. (Third row) Dino Pineda and Hayden Kho.
Published on
Ayala Malls head of brand strategy and acquisition in leasing, Mark Sablan; Ayala Malls head of operations, Hamm Katipunan; Ayala Malls marketing head, Mae Dichupa; president and chief executive officer of SSI Group Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation, Anton Huang; Nikki Huang; Ayala Malls chief operating officer Paul Birkett; and Ayala Malls deputy head of partner relations, Mitch Suarez.
Ayala Malls head of brand strategy and acquisition in leasing, Mark Sablan; Ayala Malls head of operations, Hamm Katipunan; Ayala Malls marketing head, Mae Dichupa; president and chief executive officer of SSI Group Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation, Anton Huang; Nikki Huang; Ayala Malls chief operating officer Paul Birkett; and Ayala Malls deputy head of partner relations, Mitch Suarez.

Against the colorful backdrop of their holiday season displays — which is always something the metro looks forward to — the Tantocos, and all who make Rustan’s still the hub of holiday luxe, bring memories of cheer and moments of pure joy within their beloved department stores.

Ayala Malls
Rustan Commercial Corporation
SSI Group of Companies
Rustan Marketing Corp

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph