Red and ready for christmas

First row (from left): Anton Huang, president and chief executive officer of Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group of Companies and Rustan Marketing Corp.; Lizzie Zobel; DoT Secretary Christina Frasco; Marilou ‘Merl’ Pineda; and Donnie Tantoco, chairman of the Board Rustan Commercial Corporation, SSI Group Inc., Rustan Marketing Corporation. Second row (from left) Happy Ongpauco-Tiu; Nikki Huang; Marga Nograles, Chief Operating Officer of Philippines Tourism Promotions Board; and MJ Tantoco. (Third row) Dino Pineda and Hayden Kho.

TDT









Copied Ayala Malls head of brand strategy and acquisition in leasing, Mark Sablan; Ayala Malls head of operations, Hamm Katipunan; Ayala Malls marketing head, Mae Dichupa; president and chief executive officer of SSI Group Inc., Rustan Commercial Corporation and Rustan Marketing Corporation, Anton Huang; Nikki Huang; Ayala Malls chief operating officer Paul Birkett; and Ayala Malls deputy head of partner relations, Mitch Suarez. Against the colorful backdrop of their holiday season displays — which is always something the metro looks forward to — the Tantocos, and all who make Rustan’s still the hub of holiday luxe, bring memories of cheer and moments of pure joy within their beloved department stores.