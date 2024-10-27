Quiambao gets license to shoot

Kevin Quiambao took 37 percent of De La Salle University’s field goal clip in a dominating win over archrival Ateneo de Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament last Saturday night.

He shot 22 of the repeat-seeking Green Archers’ 59 tries at the basket.

But the reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) clarified that he’s no ball hog, although he reset his career-best by scoring 33 points in La Salle’s 80-65 whooping of the Blue Eagles at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I just let my game flow in naturally,” said Quiambao, who also pulled down 13 rebounds.

As it turned out, it was head coach Topex Robinson who gave Quiambao the license to shoot.

I just followed his order,” he added in defense of his 10-of-22 field goal shooting which included five made triples out of 11 attempts from deep.

Quiambao, who is making a serious bid for another MVP plum, came out smoking on all cylinders after a weeklong break to lead the Green Archers in controlling the marquee rivalry rematch from start to finish on their way to a seventh straight win.

The Gilas Pilipinas star closed the opening half with 18 points and broke his previous personal-high of 29 with a banked shot jumper in the last 7:18 of the game.

“I just stuck to our system, to my task. We stuck to our game plan. And then, there are times that we lose our way because maybe of personal agenda. But coach just reminded us to keep playing, to keep valuing possessions. Just take the shot rather than commit a turnover,” Quiambao said.

Robinson praised Quiambao’s commitment and work ethic and didn’t mind seeing his prized forward’s volume of shots.

“I think what I really admire about KQ is really the work that he puts in. Nobody on our team will question the work that he does and setting the tone, the standard for our team. We just have to trust him,” Robinson said.

“He also knows that sometimes he’s forcing it and what I really like is he always tells me he will make up for missed shots. So that’s I guess having a man enough to admit he was forcing and make up for it. His teammates love him and he loves his teammates.”

The Green Archers completed an eliminations sweep of the Blue Eagles for the first time since 2013 and moved closer to clinching a Final Four twice-to-beat advantage with a 10-1 win-loss record.