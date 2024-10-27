Power restored by Monday — Meralco 

Customers in areas served by the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) are assured of starting a new week with restored power services despite the recent weather disturbance.

Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said on Sunday that the company has largely restored power to customers impacted by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine, with crews working continuously to reach those still without service.

As of Sunday morning, around 6,000 customers remain affected, accounting for less than one percent of Meralco’s total customer base. The bulk of these outages are concentrated in areas of Cavite and Laguna.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. Our crews and personnel will not stop until power service has been restored to the remaining affected customers, as we target full restoration within the day,” Zaldarriaga said.

With Tropical Storm Leon also approaching, Zaldarriaga assured customers of Meralco’s preparedness.

“We continue to closely monitor the weather situation and we assure our customers that our crews and personnel are ready to respond 24/7,” he said.

In addition, One Meralco Foundation, Meralco’s social development arm, has deployed personnel to distribute relief packs and solar lamps in the areas hardest hit by the storm.