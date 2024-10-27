Power 101 ushers media literacy week

The last seven days of October is observed worldwide as Global Media and Information Literacy Week. While this year’s theme highlights the importance of equipping people with critical thinking skills in today’s digital ecosystem, AboitizPower, the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s power generation, distribution and retail electricity services, together with Visayan Electric Company Inc. (VECI), marked the occasion with a seminar on energy for reporters.

The Power 101 session on 17 to 18 October aimed to equip media professionals with the tools and knowledge to better engage with the power industry, VECI reputation enhancement manager Queenie Bronce told participants in opening the seminar.

Among the topics discussed were overview of the Philippine power sector and the energy markets; policy and regulations; current state, challenges and future prospects in the island of Cebu, and national regulatory frameworks that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the ASEAN framework on energy.

Resource speakers were from the Department of Energy’s Electric Power Industry Management Bureau and faculty members from the University of the Philippines Los Baños’ Department of Economics.