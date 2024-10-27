Pinoy kids have grit and guts

The Honda Pilipinas Dream Cup (HPDC) hit a new level of excitement as Round 5 unfolded at the Tarlac Circuit Hill last 19 to 20 October. In a heart-pounding display of skill and determination, the country’s young riders went head-to-head, showcasing their rapid development on the technical track. From the first round to this exhilarating stage, the transformation of these young talents is undeniable — they’re faster, sharper and hungrier for victory.

As the competition tightens, each rider is proving that their “Road to Champion” journey is not just about speed but also the discipline and perseverance needed to compete internationally. The intensity on the racetrack captured the excitement of a high-stakes championship, with every corner taken and every overtake drawing gasps from the audience. Riders, now familiar with the technical twists of Tarlac Circuit Hill, displayed their growing confidence and mastery, cutting seconds off their lap times.