Pinoy kids have grit and guts

The Honda Pilipinas Dream Cup (HPDC) hit a new level of excitement as Round 5 unfolded at the Tarlac Circuit Hill last 19 to 20 October. In a heart-pounding display of skill and determination, the country’s young riders went head-to-head, showcasing their rapid development on the technical track. From the first round to this exhilarating stage, the transformation of these young talents is undeniable — they’re faster, sharper and hungrier for victory.
As the competition tightens, each rider is proving that their “Road to Champion” journey is not just about speed but also the discipline and perseverance needed to compete internationally. The intensity on the racetrack captured the excitement of a high-stakes championship, with every corner taken and every overtake drawing gasps from the audience. Riders, now familiar with the technical twists of Tarlac Circuit Hill, displayed their growing confidence and mastery, cutting seconds off their lap times.
The weekend saw a fierce battle across Qualifying, Race 1 and Race 2, with each young racer pushing harder than ever before. Standout performances came from #9 Kenzo Abadilla who claimed pole position in qualifying, while #1 John Nathan Galang, #3 Carlsen Solis and #2 Yuri Olayvar secured critical wins in both Race 1 and Race 2. The Overall Rider Standings now reveal a tightly contested championship, with several riders vying for the top spot and a chance to represent Honda on the international stage.
In the earlier rounds, many riders faced challenges in adapting to the rigorous nature of the competition. But by Round 5, they’ve turned those struggles into triumphs, showing clear improvements in both their skills and mindset. With each lap, their dedication to honing their craft and their ability to listen to their coaches’ guidance shone through. Every race is a test of endurance, where only those with the heart and will to push beyond their limits can hope to claim a spot on the podium.
HPDC is dedicated to empowering Filipino riders to compete on the global stage, giving them the opportunity to race alongside the best talents in the world. Through rigorous training, competition, and support, these young riders are on their way to turning their racing dreams into reality.
