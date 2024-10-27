Pinoy EV maker dares auto goliaths

As electric vehicles (EVs) improve their capability as a dependable vehicle, particularly for use as public transport, and become a key contributor to the government’s thrust of mitigating the ill effects of climate change, a homegrown manufacturer boldly enters the fray.

Armed with idealism and the zeal to become the first truly Filipino vehicle brand, Michael “Micray” Gonzales, president of ToJo Motors Corp., envisions a future where EVs are accessible throughout the Philippines, making them the first people’s vehicle.

ToJo Motors is ready to engage carmaker giant firms toe-to-toe in the production of clean and safe means of mobility.

“We began our deployment in places such as Boracay and General Santos City, where we proved the reliability of both three-wheeled and four-wheeled EVs for everyday use. We believe that rural areas can significantly benefit from EVs, especially when integrated with comprehensive infrastructure,” Gonzales said.

Hence, Gonzales said the aim is to establish a complete domestic EV system for customers, including efficient battery-swapping models, solar and wind charging stations, with the possibility of off-grid operations with the use of Micro Grid System and other transportation solutions such as the cashless payment system, command center and driver management.

“By doing so, we will be able to provide transportation solutions that fit the needs of both rural and urban communities,” he said.

On the sidelines of the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) in Pasay City last week, Tojo Motors chief executive officer Ralph Legaspi said the company would need additional capital to boost its capacity to meet the growing demand driven by the government’s PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Based in Laguna, the ToJo Motors designs, fabricates, manufactures and assembles EV units. It is expected to deliver 576 units for transport cooperatives servicing the Makati to Manila areas, 150 units for the Novaliches to Malinta route, 120 units for the Blumentritt to Baclaran route, and 120 units in Calamba area.

Servicing PUVMP requirements

Gonzales said his company started with e-trikes in Boracay but transitioned to four wheels in 2017, intending to contribute to speeding up the pace of PUVMP.

PUVMP is a program designed by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) in 2017 to make the country’s public transportation system efficient and environment-friendly by 2020.

The program calls for the phasing out of jeepneys, buses, and other public utility vehicles (PUVs) that are at least 15 years old and replace them with safer, more comfortable, and more environmentally friendly alternatives over the next three years.

“We have been striving to support this program of the government since then, and we started in General Santos City for proof of concept. We have already seen success with over a hundred e-jeepneys in General Santos, where they contribute to a cleaner and more efficient commute,” he said.

“Even with the recurring problem of transport cooperatives in accessing financial resources to successfully convert into electric fleets, we are working to overcome this challenge by collaborating with the national and local government offices and advocating for solutions that can ease the transition for both drivers and operators for the program’s success in the country,” he stressed.

Adaptation challenges

The young executive noted that the Philippines is making headway in embracing EVs but there are still areas where both the EV industry and transport operators need support, particularly with regulatory and financial barriers.

“However, ToJo Motors has continuously worked to expand EV awareness and adoption, and we are encouraged by our continuous deployments and response from our customers. We have requested additional support from different government agencies to address the challenges we face under the PUVMP,” he said.

With the improvements, Gonzales said his company is confident that the Philippines can become a pioneer of local innovation with global impact through the EV industry, where EVs are embraced for efficient and greener commuting.

More charging stations set

A notable challenge faced by the industry is the scarcity of charging stations.

Gonzales said ToJo Motors is committed to addressing the gap by building a complete ecosystem for their EVs.

“In addition to traditional charging infrastructure, we have been establishing efficient battery-swapping models customized to our customer needs and investing in solar and wind-powered charging solutions. We believe this multifaceted approach will not only support the growing demand for EVs but also make EV adoption more practical and ideal for areas with limited infrastructure,” he noted.

In 2003, Gonzales earned the degree of Bachelor of Science in Marketing from California State University of Fullerton.

He disclosed that growing up, he pursued the American dream, but his vision evolved into a desire to help build a better Philippines.

“Now, as part of the EV industry through ToJo Motors Corp., I am currently fulfilling my dream of becoming a valuable EV player by imparting knowledge and experiences to resolve the mobility challenges in the country through local innovation, promotion of cleaner transportation, and generation of more green jobs,” Gonzales said.

This month, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is pushing for investment incentives to promote the electric mobility (e-mobility) industry,

“We need investors to come in. Of course, we’ll provide incentives from the government. That’s what we need to do. We need incentives for investors to come in. Hopefully local. But we’ll take anybody interested,” the President said.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said potential investors, as well as manufacturers and fabricators, are just waiting for a policy statement from the government regarding firm support to EV manufacturers.

Solidum said the Department of Trade and Industry is creating a strategic roadmap under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act to formulate policies and come up with possible incentives to support EVs.

Another expected initiative is a partnership between the government and ToJo Motors for the manufacture of EVs, specifically e-trikes and e-jeepneys.