PAGCOR launches flagship project

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has launched a series of ambitious infrastructure projects, including the construction of 1,200 classrooms over the next four years.

PAGCOR chairperson and CEO Alejandro Tengco announced the initiative during the signing of a joint memorandum circular with the Department of Education and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“In four years, we hope to build at least 1,200 classrooms or about 300 classrooms per year under this new infrastructure push as part of our commitment to nation-building,” said Tengco, adding that the agency will prioritize far-flung and remote communities.

In addition to classrooms, PAGCOR plans to build 200 E-Learning Centers equipped with 48 computer stations each, and 100 Health and Wellness Centers offering various medical services.