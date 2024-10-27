P30-M illegal drugs netted

Authorities reported that anti-drug operatives successfully conducted an operation which resulted in the apprehension of a high-value drug suspect and the seizure of a substantial number of illegal drugs.

Initial reports disclosed that the suspect — identified as alias Jhovel and listed as a High-Value Individual in the drug watchlist — was arrested at around 9:45 p.m. in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Western Bicutan.

Confiscated illegal drugs in the operation were 4.5 kilograms of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P30,600,000 and 6.9 grams of suspected cocaine, valued at approximately P36,570.

The District Drug Enforcement Unit-Southern Police District led the operation with support from the District Intelligence Division, District Mobile Force Battalion, Sub-Station 2 of the Taguig City Police Station, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Special District Office and the Southern District Highway Patrol Unit.

SPD director PBGen Bernard Yang commended the coordinated effort.

“This operation highlights our commitment to maintaining safe, drug-free communities. The dedication and teamwork of our law enforcement units are crucial in dismantling illegal drug networks. We will continue these efforts to protect our neighborhoods from the threat of dangerous drugs,” Yang said.

A complaint for violation of Section 5 and Section 11, under Article II of RA 9165, is being prepared against the arrested suspect to be filed at the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.