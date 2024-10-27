P. Princesa ramps up world dragon boat security

Safety will be tops on the priority list of the Puerto Princesa City government during the entire staging of the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships set 31 October to 3 November.

In cooperation with officials of the Philippine Canoe Kayak Dragonboat Federation and the staff of Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron, Col. Ronnie Bacuel, Puerto Princesa City, said they drew up a comprehensive plan to protect everyone involved during the competition.

Bacuel said the plans include a Quick Response Team (QRT) and traffic management and assistance units for the meet in one of the highlights of the centennial jubilee of the International Canoe Federation.

Police Assistance Desks will also be set up at key locations such as competition venues, hotels, and other public spaces to provide immediate assistance and maintain peace and order for the duration of the championships, according to the Puerto Princesa City police chief.

“Hosting the 2024 ICF Dragon Boat World Championships is a tremendous honor for Puerto Princesa, and we are fully committed to ensuring that this international event is safe and successful. Our security teams are well-prepared, and we are working closely with the local government and other agencies to address all safety concerns,” Bacuel said.

On top of increased patrols throughout the city and surrounding areas, the police is encouraging residents and visitors to follow security protocols, report suspicious activities, and comply with revised traffic regulations for the duration of the gala sporting event.