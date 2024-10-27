Over 2K flood-prone areas identified, says MGB

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) on Sunday reported that it has identified 1,955 barangays at risk of flooding and landslides following the passage of severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

In its advisory, the MGB said that Cagayan province has the highest number of affected barangays, with 802.

Other provinces include Batanes, Isabela, Negros Oriental, Apayao, Kalinga, Ilocos, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

“Although some provinces mentioned in Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DoST-PAGASA) advisories to be affected by severe tropical storm 'Kristine' are not included in the current list, they are still advised to activate the appropriate preparedness measures and monitor for future geohazard advisories, should there be any sudden changes in the rainfall forecast or weather conditions,” the MGB said.

The agency warned that even though some provinces may not be directly affected by tropical storm “Leon,” they should still remain vigilant and activate preparedness measures.

It added that the identified barangays were determined based on rainfall thresholds as it advised local government units, disaster risk reduction and management councils, and communities to monitor for potential landslides, floods and debris flows.

Residents in affected areas are urged to heed evacuation orders and monitor water levels, especially those living near rivers and creeks.

“Vigilant monitoring of areas near rivers and creeks that show vertical movement indicating possible active subsurface erosion is also highly advised,” said the MGB.

Additionally, mining companies should activate their emergency response teams and coordinate with local governments.