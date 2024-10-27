OMF serves Quezon evacuees

One Meralco Foundation (OMF) and Meralco San Pablo Business Center (MSPBC) distributed relief packs to families from Candelaria, Quezon affected by severe tropical storm “Kristine” last Friday.

One of those who received the relief pack, Jham Barnuevo, said it was a big help to their family. He said, because of the heavy rain, they could not go out to work, causing the family to lose income. Now, their family will have relief goods to share.

Candelaria Mayor Ogie Suayan and his wife Emma Suayan also thanked the OMF and MSPBC for their immediate assistance in their town.

“We are grateful to the Meralco employee-volunteers who spared time for our activity, even to those who donated so that more of our countrymen can be helped,” Suayan said.

OMF continues to extend assistance to the people affected by “Kristine” as part of its mission to help people in times of need.