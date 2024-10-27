NIA, contract farmers deliver BBM rice

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and its contract farmers are offering relief to the high prices of rice.

At the NIA Region 7 office in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, P29 per kilo Bagong Bayaning Magsasaka (BBM) rice were sold to senior citizens, persons with disability (PWD), solo parents and 4Ps beneficiaries at a Kadiwa ng Pangulo store there last 25 October. Each were sold up to 10 kilos of the milled BBM rice or P290.

At the NIA central office in Quezon City, despite the heavy rains from tropical storm “Kristine,” seniors, PWDs, single parents and 4Ps members came and bought BBM rice on 25 October. Likewise, at the NIA-Negros Occidental Irrigation Management Office in Celis Street, Poblacion, Bago City.

The same BBM rice were sold in Kadiwa stores at the NIA compound in Quezon, Isabela, and the NIA Davao del Sur Irrigation Management Office (IMO) in Matanao, Davao del Sur on 24 October.

BBM rice sold for P29 a kilo at a Kadiwa in front of the Ilocos Norte Provincial Capitol on 11 October.