NDRRMC says 158 areas under state of calamity, foreign aids pouring

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported said at least 158 areas were declared under a state of calamity following the onslaught of severe tropical storm Kristine (international name: Trami) in the country.

In its latest situational report as of Sunday, the NDRRMC said 78 cities and municipalities were placed under state of calamity, including the entire provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes, as well as Bulan, Sorsogon—which experienced massive flooding.

Other areas under state of calamity are 63 cities and municipalities in Calabarzon, including provinces of Quezon, Cavite, Batangas, and Laguna; 13 areas in Eastern Visayas while one each in Ilocos Region, Soccsksargen, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the National Capital Region.

During the Kristine onslaught, Batangas has experienced heavy rain that caused landslides.

NDRRMC said Kristine has affected at least 5,784,298 individuals or 1,415,438 families nationwide, with 2.5 million people residing in Bicol Region, followed by 936,951 from Central Luzon and 685,049 from Eastern Visayas.

More than 488,000 individuals were also affected in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Some 91,000 families stayed at evacuation centers and more than 48,000 are taking shelter in other places.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Civil Defense said the number of fatalities have increased to 90.

In a radio interview, OCD spokesperson Edgar Posadas said the reported numbers are still up for validation as they will have to determine if the deaths are related to the storm.

“That is under ‘reported’ as part of a running real-time count,” he noted.

Posadas said the OCD’s rescue efforts and relief operations continue in hard-hit areas like the Bicol region.

“We’re also looking at using sea routes because we will be able to send more aid. This will be to augment resources already in the affected regions,” he added.

Foreign aid

On the other hand, foreign governments and humanitarian organizations continue to provide assistance to the typhoon-hit areas nationwide.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has mobilized 50 trucks to transport family food packs and relief items to typhoon-affected individuals.

In a statement Sunday, Singapore Embassy in Manila stressed the enduring friendship between Singapore and the Philippines amid the crisis.

“During this challenging time, Singapore stands with our friends in the Philippines. This response underscores our warm defense ties and close Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cooperation,” it said.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu said the Australian government is committed to delivering immediate humanitarian assistance by utilizing its long-standing partnership with the Philippine Red Cross.

“My thoughts are with the communities affected by Typhoon Kristine across Luzon and Visayas. We are in contact with Philippine government partners who are responding to the situation. Australia stands ready to assist,” she added.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian has conveyed Beijing’s readiness to assist the country during these trying times.

“Sending our heartfelt sympathies to the Filipino people during this difficult time as Typhoon Kristine wreaks havoc. Our thoughts are with all those affected. We stand ready to lend a helping hand. Stay safe and dry, everyone,” he said