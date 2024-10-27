Nature’s wrath

Nature has a way of reminding humanity of its power with devastating consequences. As one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world, the Philippines frequently grapples with the wrath of natural calamities. The events surrounding last week’s onslaught of typhoon “Kristine” (international name: Trami) provided a chilling glimpse into the chaos that can ensue when nature unleashes its fury and people are unprepared to face it.

“Kristine” bore down upon the main island of Luzon, leaving a trail of destruction and despair. The storm brought torrential rains that quickly inundated villages, transforming streets into rivers and isolating countless individuals.

The storm submerged villages, killed more than 30 people and forced the evacuation of more than 30,000 individuals to safety in the Bicol region alone. Batangas was another story.

People often hesitate to evacuate during typhoons even when ordered, for fear their homes will be looted and worry about losing cherished possessions or memories. Besides, evacuation shelters are uncomfortable.

Some may not fully grasp the intensity of the storm or may receive conflicting information about the threat level, causing them to feel that evacuation is unnecessary. Others may be less inclined to heed evacuation orders if they have weathered storms before and found them less severe than predicted.

Evacuation can be complicated, especially for families with children, pets, or elderly members. Concerns about transportation, finding a safe place to stay, and accessing necessary supplies can lead to a reluctance to leave.

Overwhelmed emergency responders, rescue teams, and volunteers raced against time to reach those stranded by rapidly rising waters. Their courageous efforts highlighted communities’ resilience in the face of adversity. However, these efforts also revealed the vulnerabilities in urban planning and disaster preparedness.

Whatever happened to the billions of pesos supposedly poured into disaster-preparedness projects and anti-flooding measures? Where are the people’s representatives in the two Houses of Congress who were always visible during controversial public hearings?

Equally appalling was the insolence of some elected local officials in giving out cash instead of ready-to-eat meals, clothing, and blankets, which showed a lack of preparation. They wanted hungry people to buy themselves food while wading through high waters. The silver lining is that the private sector and individuals are always ready to help.

Like previous typhoons, “Kristine’s” tragedies highlighted the grim reality of how unpredictable weather patterns can lead to loss and devastation, disrupting lives and displacing entire communities.

Climate change and its implications are real. As global temperatures rise, the frequency and intensity of storms increase, leading to extreme weather events. Rising sea levels exacerbate flooding, and communities that once felt safe are now confronted with unprecedented risks.

Environmental sustainability and climate resilience have become pressing global challenges, especially as the impacts of climate change continue to escalate. Countries in vulnerable regions, such as the Philippines, face significant threats from extreme weather events, including severe storms, flooding, and rising sea levels.

Every storm’s impact on infrastructure and livelihoods must be considered from a perspective of recovery and rebuilding. The destruction of homes, schools, and essential services can take years to recover from, often leaving emotional scars that last even longer.

To enhance preparedness and mitigate the impacts of these disasters, we should invest in building storm-resistant structures, improving drainage systems, and restoring mangroves and other natural barriers that can absorb storm surges.

Communities must rebuild, focusing on minimizing future risks. This situation requires innovative urban design approaches, better warning systems, and effective emergency response strategies that prioritize the safety and well-being of affected populations.

Natural disasters have no boundaries. They remind humanity to unite to combat the overarching challenges of climate change. Each passing storm serves as a clarion call for global solidarity.

“Kristine” illustrates nature’s ferocity and the need to be always prepared and resilient in the face of natural disasters. Though the winds may cease and skies turn clear, the storm’s impact on the nights before and many more nights after will linger in the memories of the people who were most affected.

