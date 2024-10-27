'Music, Movies, Magic': What more can you ask for?

Time to forget the anticipation of a spectacular show. Leave your dreams of a long-yearned-for evening at the door. Why, you may ask? Because it’s finally here!

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has joined more than just hands — tapping resources and connections, inborn talents and learned skills, shared brilliant ideas, and dedicated time and more time — with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Society Inc. (PPOSI) to bring classic songs and familiar tunes of well-loved and most-cherished films in Music Movies Magic, a not-to-be-missed, one-night affair on 22 November at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater of Circuit Makati in the City of Makati.

“We are honored to collaborate with PPOSI advancing our shared vision of nurturing excellence among Filipino artists, especially those whose talents deserve international recognition. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen our community further and make a profound impact on our cultural landscape,” shared Kaye Tinga, CCP president.