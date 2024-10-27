'Music, Movies, Magic': What more can you ask for?

Time to forget the anticipation of a spectacular show. Leave your dreams of a long-yearned-for evening at the door. Why, you may ask? Because it’s finally here!
The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has joined more than just hands — tapping resources and connections, inborn talents and learned skills, shared brilliant ideas, and dedicated time and more time — with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Society Inc. (PPOSI) to bring classic songs and familiar tunes of well-loved and most-cherished films in Music Movies Magic, a not-to-be-missed, one-night affair on 22 November at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater of Circuit Makati in the City of Makati.
“We are honored to collaborate with PPOSI advancing our shared vision of nurturing excellence among Filipino artists, especially those whose talents deserve international recognition. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen our community further and make a profound impact on our cultural landscape,” shared Kaye Tinga, CCP president.
Directed by Alexander Cortez, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), under the baton of the well-respected and highly-acclaimed Gerard Salonga, will transport the audience to the imaginative universes of various beloved flicks, such as Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus Overture, from the 1938 film The Great Waltz. They will also cover Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations: IX. Nimrod from sports drama Chariots of Fire, and Ennio Morricone’s Se from the legendary Cinema Paradiso.
Set to lend their gifted voices and instrumental prowess are soprano Camille Lopez-Molina, with an interpretation of Umberto Giordano’s La Mamma Morta, from the 1993 film Philadelphia, and soprano Lara Maigue, with Mozart’s The Magic Flute: Queen of the Night from the film Impromptu; while theater, film, and television stalwart Cris Villonco brings a medley of Michel Legrand’s classics from The Thomas Crown Affair, The Happy Ending and Yentl.
Leading musical theater talent Arman Ferrer will deliver a rendition of George Canseco’s Paano Ba Ang Mangarap? and Gaano Kadalas ang Minsan?, while violinist Diomedes Saraza Jr. will hypnotize the crowd with Jules Massenet’s Thaïs: Meditation from the epic film Titanic.
Oh yes, let’s not forget the ever-present globally acclaimed and multi-awarded Philippine Madrigal Singers with Ryan Cayabyab’s Iduyan Mo, from the film Agila.
Chorus master Jonathan Velasco will be joined by Lopez-Molina, Maigue and Ferrer to present Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story: Tonight Quintet, together with the graceful yet energetic Alice Reyes Dance Philippines, which continues to capture the hearts of audiences with their captivating and innovative dance numbers.
To round up the celebration and to further ease the viewers into the season, cheerful Christmas songs will likewise make an appearance at the tail end of the performances — symphonies from the Home Alone soundtrack, featuring John Williams’ Somewhere in My Memory, Star of Bethlehem, and Merry Christmas!
“Music Movies Magic is a tribute to some of the world’s most cherished musical masterpieces. The harmonious blend of classical, operatic, and cinematic music promises to captivate all audiences, showcasing the timeless ability of music to inspire and stir the soul. In collaboration with CCP, the PPOSI aspires to make this production a milestone in their shared mission to elevate and celebrate the arts and culture in the Philippines,” said Anton Huang, PPOSI chairman.
As it is the time of giving, the concert is for a philanthropic cause. The benefactor of the evening is the PPOSI, which supports the PPO through several noble endeavors, to include scholarships and gratuities for members, and purchase of musical instruments and even uniforms.
“Beyond the spectacle, Music Movies Magic aims to support the growth and development of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, furthering its initiatives in training and nurturing its musicians, promoting international performances, and expanding its outreach programs,” added Margie Moran Floirendo, PPOSI president.
“The equation is music plus movies equals sheer magic. In essence, this is what Music Movies Magic is all about. Through the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga together with some of the country’s leading performing artists, a beautiful tapestry of musical masterpieces will bring us back to the glory days of local and foreign cinema,” ended Nes Jardin, PPOSI vice president.
The spectacle was made possible by Megaworld Corporation, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Rustan Coffee Corporation, San Miguel Corporation, SSI Group, Inc., LCS Group of Companies, and Santa Elena Construction and Development Corporation.
Tickets start at P8,000 for Orchestra Center seats; P6,000 for Orchestra Side; P4,000 for Loge Center; P3,000 for Loge Side; P2,000 for Balcony 1; and P500 for Balcony 2. Secure your spot via TicketWorld (ticketworld.com.ph) or by calling/texting 0917-5506997, the CCP TIG Box Office (0931-0330880), or Lulu Casas (0917-5708301).
¡Enhorabena, CCP and PPOSI!