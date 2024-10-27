MassKara Festival extended

BACOLOD CITY — The local government here announced on Sunday that the celebration of the 45th MassKara Festival will be extended until 31 October 2024 to allow more time for the festivities to commence.

In a statement, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez also said that he will donate P2.5 million worth of food vouchers to support local businesses affected by recent inclement weather.

“We don’t want the storm to happen. It’s beyond our control but we understand,” Benitez said. “This has been done in the past. The festivities were also extended when there were typhoons and rains so we’re doing the same thing.”

The festival, originally scheduled to end on 27 October, will now continue in three main areas — Bacolod Public Plaza, Bacolod City Government Center, and Megaworld’s The Upper East. Events along Lacson Street will conclude after Sunday midnight.

Benitez requested the City Council to hold a special session to approve partial road closures from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the festival areas. Despite recent weather challenges, this year’s MassKara Festival has been a success. The opening weekend drew record-breaking crowds, and no major incidents have been reported.