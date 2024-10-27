Marcos provides P130-M aid to storm-hit region

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has allocated P130 million in assistance to storm-affected communities in the Bicol region, assuring that systems are in place to respond to the severe weather.

In a statement on Sunday, the Presidential Communications Office reported that Marcos released P50 million to acting Albay Governor Glenda Ong-Bongao and P30 million to Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion from the Office of the President. An additional P50 million was also extended to the Camarines Sur government.

The President said the distribution of assistance will continue and that systems are already in place to help those affected despite the exit of “Kristine” from the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.

“We have a system in place to help all the victims,” Marcos told reporters after leading a situation briefing at Naga City Hall on Saturday.

The Chief Executive also visited evacuation centers.

“Our food packs, hygiene kits — everything is in place. We have ample supply so far,” he assured.

Marcos also ordered all relevant government agencies to ensure all affected residents receive the necessary assistance.

On the other hand, the 8th Emergency Response Company of the Philippine Army’s 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division (8ID) has intensified its rescue and relief efforts across the Bicol region.

Soldiers were deployed for immediate humanitarian assistance and to ensure safe, efficient operations.

According to Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala, various Philippine Army personnel and reservists are working around the clock to repack, haul, and distribute essential supplies to typhoon-affected families in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, Sorsoson, Catanduanes and Masbate provinces.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) has utilized its various assets to transport relief goods to Kristine-hit areas across the country.

PAF spokesperson Col. Consuelo Castillo announced that the Singapore Air Force has deployed its C-130 cargo aircraft, while the Royal Malaysian Air Force has used its Eurocopter EC725 transport helicopter to assist the Philippines in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations.

The Philippine Navy also deployed its Search, Rescue and Retrieval and HADR teams to augment the Office of the Civil Defense providing necessary assistance and manpower to the municipalities badly hit by the typhoon, particularly in the towns of Bacarra, Pasuquin and Pagudpud in Ilocos Norte.