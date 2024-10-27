Manila collects 244 tons of trash

The local government of Manila on Sunday revealed that at least 244 metric tons of garbage were collected by the Manila Department of Public Services (DPS) after the onslaught of typhoon “Kristine,” which left the city inundated.

Mayor Honey Lacuna, citing a report from the DPS office, said that waste management crews began collecting garbage from various parts of the city as soon as weather conditions improved.

Much of the garbage was collected from the Manila Bay shoreline in Roxas Boulevard, which was severely affected by the typhoon.

Meanwhile, evacuees who had been sheltered in Del Pan evacuation centers and sports complexes began returning to their homes on Saturday afternoon. However, some families chose to remain in the facilities, and the local government is continuing to provide them with food and medicine.

“How long they stay is up to them. We will continue to give them food and medicines while they are in our care,” Lacuna said.

“As of yesterday noon, only the evacuation centers in Baseco and Delpan can be considered to have many evacuees. The rest are down to a few. The numbers are expected to dwindle this weekend as the situation returns to normal in the barangays,” she added.

The local government remains on alert for potential typhoons, with city officials monitoring weather conditions 24 hours a day.

Lacuna also dispatched a 14-member team from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to provide aid to typhoon victims in Camarines Sur.