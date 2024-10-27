Manhunt on vs BPAT ambush suspects

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Law enforcement agencies here have launched a manhunt for four gunmen who killed two Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) members in Sumisip, Basilan last Friday.

Basilan Police director Col. Cerrazid Umabong identified the victims as Hasid Dohong Bidalul and Ridzman Asdaman, who were ambushed while traveling on a motorcycle in Sitio Katuli, Barangay Tumahubong.

The two were aboard a motorcycle traveling to Barangay Tumahubong from adjacent Barangay Buli-Buli when four gunmen waylaid them.

Umabong said both victims died on the spot, adding that the perpetrators have yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, BPAT members in Pangutaran, Sulu, completed a month-long Community Support Program-Integrated Territorial Defense System Sustainment Program last 23 October which aims to strengthen local defense capabilities and promote development.

Lt. Col. Roldan Mira, commander of the Army’s 6th Special Forces Battalion, stressed the importance of community involvement in territorial defense efforts.