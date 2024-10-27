Makati SAR teams to Bicol

The city government of Makati has dispatched search and rescue (SAR) teams to the Bicol region to assist in the ongoing disaster relief and rescue efforts.

“Makati stands in solidarity with our kababayans in the Bicol Region. We are always ready to help other localities in every way possible in times of disaster,” Mayor Abby Binay said.

Binay said the Makati Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) deployed 27 personnel, including technical SAR responders and emergency medical services responders.

The Makati contingent is equipped with a complete set of Water SAR Equipment. These include steel boats/rubber boats, medical equipment, high angle SAR equipment, and personal protective equipment. They also brought other self-sustaining assets, such as generator sets, and Urban SAR shelter.

The Makati DRRMO also brought four rescue vehicles, two basic life support ambulances and a canter truck.