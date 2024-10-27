‘Kristine’ victims get DHSUD assistance

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar announced on Sunday that cash assistance has been prepared for victims of severe tropical storm “Kristine” in the Bicol Region, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Acuzar emphasized the urgent need for assistance, stating that the cash aid under the Department’s Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP) should be swiftly provided to families whose homes were damaged.

Under IDSAP, the DHSUD can offer unconditional cash assistance of ₱30,000 for victims with totally damaged homes and ₱10,000 for those with partially damaged residences.

DHSUD Regional Offices in areas affected by “Kristine,” particularly in Region 5, are working closely with local government units (LGUs) to expedite the processing for those qualified for IDSAP.

“Now is the time our countrymen need this assistance, so we must accelerate the process with the help of local government units,” Acuzar said. He was with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Naga City on Saturday to assess the situation in Region 5.

“The President’s directive is to provide immediate and continuous aid to our countrymen affected by the storm, so we will do everything we can to help right away,” he added.

DHSUD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango has maintained constant communication with affected regional offices and regularly meets with regional directors to ensure the timely release of cash assistance.

In addition to the initial ₱15 million allocated for Region 5, particularly Camarines Sur and Albay, DHSUD is also processing assistance for other affected areas.

Furthermore, DHSUD’s key shelter agencies will implement a one-month moratorium on monthly amortization payments for typhoon victims with outstanding housing loans.