KarlTzy calls for roster shakeup in Team Liquid PH

Star jungler Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno believes it is time to explore roster changes in Team Liquid PH after they suffered a first-round exit in the Mobile Legends Professional League PH Season 14 Playoffs.

Together with his teammates Bennyqt, Jaypee, Sanford, and Sanji, Team Liquid PH has seen its fair share of ups and downs in both local and international tournaments. Team Liquid PH won MPL Season 13 with the same roster and made it to MSC 2024.

But following a shaky performance in the regular season of MPL Season 14 and a heartbreaking loss at the hands of eventual runner-up Aurora, KarlTzy believes that now would be a good time for a roster shakeup in Team Liquid PH.

"I think there should be [roster changes]. I should not be the only one with a substitute. I think some of the players also need a substitute to motivate them just like what [coach] Tictac did to me," KarlTzy told DAILY TRIBUNE.

In a separate interview with All-Star Magazine, KarlTzy revealed that he wanted to quit before MPL Season 14 started because the team recruited a substitute jungler in Justine "Zaida" Palma. He made it clear that he does not want any of his teammates fired.

"I do not want anyone removed from the team because we have great chemistry and knowledge to play the game. But if it still does not work, I feel like it is time to experiment," KarlTzy added.

In the end, KarlTzy only blames himself for not winning Season 14. As Team Liquid PH's main core, he believes he has the responsibility of carrying his squad to victory.

"I feel it was my problem we lost because I failed to carry the game. My mindset as a player since Season 3, I always blame myself if I fail to carry the game. I know it is a team game, but I can't take it out of my mind," KarlTzy stressed.