Jacinto shatters Phl record

Jerard Jacinto clocked in 55.38 seconds to set a new Philippine record in the men’s 100-meter backstroke in the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup-Stop 2 over the weekend in Incheon, South Korea.

Jacinto, a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games silver medalist, erased the previous record of 55.69 seconds that he set at the 2021 World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

The Texas A&M tanker finished 14th in the overall heats.

Also setting a new Philippine record was Metin Mahmutoglu after clocking in 23.89 seconds men’s 50-meter butterfly.

For Miranda Renner, she finished the competition with two new national records.

Renner, a SEA Games bronze medalist, clocked in 26.75 seconds in the women’s 50-meter butterfly, eclipsing the previous record of 26.90 seconds by Tokyo Olympics swimmer Remedy Rule in 2019.

Then, the Filipino-American posted a time of 25.49 seconds to set a new national mark in the women’s 50-meter freestyle which was previously held by 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi when she clocked in 25.51 seconds in 2019.

The Philippines wasn’t able to reach the final in any of the events in this three-day competition.

Singapore will be the third and final stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from 31 October to 2 November.