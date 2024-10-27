Improving disaster response, resilience

While Filipinos are once again reeling themselves from the massive damage caused by Typhoon Kristine, another weather Tropical Storm, named Leon, entered the country over the weekend. Flooding, due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Kristine with Leon expected to bring more, caused extensive property damage, the suspension of work and classes, and fatalities. Despite precautions taken, we were still brought to our knees, highlighting the need for improved disaster resilience measures.

The Philippines was identified by the Asian Development Bank as the most disaster-prone country in Southeast Asia, having almost 43 million Filipinos affected by typhoons from 2014-2023. It is becoming more pronounced that all services catering to the health, safety, and overall welfare of our people should remain more accessible and responsive to the needs of the people amid trying times.

No matter how resilient Filipinos are, it is the duty of the government to protect the lives, livelihoods, health and well-being of our citizens. That is why as your Mr. Malasakit, I continue to fight for better services for Filipinos, particularly the poor and the helpless.

As Chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, my crusade to keep our people healthy and protected, especially in these times when health threats due to floods are likely to occur, continues more than ever. We aim to bring healthcare closer to the people, with an understanding that health equates to life itself, especially during crises.

We have pushed for Malasakit Centers which are one-stop shops for medical assistance programs, institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 which I principally authored and sponsored. Since its establishment, the 166 Malasakit Centers to date have helped more than 15 million Filipinos nationwide, according to the DOH.

We also advocated for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide to provide primary healthcare services at the community level while the Regional Specialty Centers Act, or RA 11959 which we also pushed for as principal sponsor and one of its authors, aims to bring specialized medical services to all regions. Furthermore, we principally authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers or Mandatory Evacuation Centers bill, that passed the third and final reading in the Senate. This bill aims to establish permanent and fully-equipped mandatory evacuation centers in every locality.

In addition, I also filed SBN 188 which aims for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). If passed, it seeks to “prove the country’s capacity for emergency preparedness and response, disaster risk reduction, and quick recovery. Establishing a department with a cabinet-level secretary in charge of coordination, mobilization of the whole government, and restoration of normalcy is a better approach rather than relying on temporary task forces or a mere coordinating council at present.”

In my own capacity, I will continue to advocate and push for more efforts to bring better services to the Filipinos, especially in their time of need to promote their health and safety.

On 21 October, we were in Calumpit, Bulacan, to aid the first batch of 1,500 indigents in coordination with Mayor Glorime Faustino. We also attended the ribbon cutting of a Super Health Center in Paombong, Bulacan. In coordination with Paombong Mayor Mary Anne Marcos, we provided aid and support to 1,500 typhoon victims. We are also grateful to be declared as an adopted son of Paombong. Later that day, we attended the 50th Annual Convention of the Integrated Midwives Association of the Philippines as Guest Speaker.

Strengthening our partnerships with local leaders, we joined the Visayas Cluster Conference of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) held in Mandaluyong City on October 22 as a Guest Speaker. On October 23, we also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay National Congress Cluster 6 in Pasay City.

On 24 October, we were invited to the Barangay Councilors League of the Philippines (BCLP) assembly in Manila City.

On 26 October, we aided 876 farmers and fisherfolks in Banaybanay, Davao Oriental in coordination with Mayor Ian Larcia.

Yesterday, 27 October, we joined the Jesus Miracle Crusade International Ministry (JMCIM) 24th celebration of the Talipao Peace Mission Anniversary at Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, the previous week, my Malasakit Center continued to give a helping hand to Filipinos in need as they immediately assisted 82 fire victims in Tandag City and 36 in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur; and seven in Lupon, Davao Oriental.

Aside from advocating for temporary employment for displaced sectors, we also gave additional support to 745 workers in Macrohon, Libagon, San Juan, Liloan, San Francisco, Pintuyan, and San Ricardo, all in Southern Leyte with Board Members Ina Marie Loy and Fe Edillo, Libagon Mayor Sabina Ranque and Vice Mayor Elizabeth Saldivar, San Juan Mayor Tado Saludo and Vice Governor Melay Mercado; as well as 139 in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental with Mayor Erick Cañosa and BM Robert de Lara.

In partnership with various local governments, we provided aid and support to 319 residents in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with Mayor Maila Ting Que; 1,500 more in Calumpit, Bulacan; and 1,514 in Lupon with Mayor Erlinda Lim and 1,000 in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental with Mayor Juanito Inojales.

We continue to help indigents in coordination with concerned agencies and local leaders, benefitting 1,000 in Lupon, Davao Oriental with Councilor Don Go Montojo; as well as 231 indigents in Zapatera and 716 in Pardo, Cebu City with VM Dondon Hontiveros.

Amid the typhoon, we provided food packs and conducted a feeding initiative for residents who were affected by Typhoon Kristine in Binangonan, Rizal. We also gave immediate relief to 250 typhoon victims in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

My Malasakit Team also attended the turnover of the Super Health Center in Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay.

As chairperson of the Senate Committees on Youth and on Sports, we also supported 82 scholars from the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta – Las Pinas, as well as the sportsfests conducted at the Mindanao State University in General Santos City and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Manila City.

We only go through this life once. Any form of kindness or act of service we can do for others, let us do it now. Magmalasakit tayo sa kapwa at tumulong sa abot ng ating makakaya.

Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos!