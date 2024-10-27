SUBSCRIBE NOW
Heart finds fragrance match with Mugler perfume

Filipino actress and style icon Heart Evangelista has just been named the newest ambassador for the iconic French fashion house Mugler.

Mugler posted an Instagram photo of Heart in a yellow dress, holding the iconic Mugler perfume on Saturday.

In an episode on her YouTube channel titled “What’s in my bag?", the style icon pulled out a pink Mugler Angel Nova perfume, saying it’s her favorite of all.

Heart is proving her status as a true fashion icon, making waves at this year’s New York and Milan Fashion Weeks and debuting her new show, Heart World, which premiered Saturday night on Philippine TV.

