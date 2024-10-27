Green Oilers make smashing Spikers’ Turf debut

La Salle-EcoOil easily crushed Martelli Meats to kick off its Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference with a big bang as it posted a 25-21, 25-20, 25-13 win on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Powered by a deeper, well-rounded lineup, the Green Oilers made quick work of the winless Master Butchers, showcasing an imposing mix of power, precision and an imposing net defense that overwhelmed their opponents in just 69 minutes.

After feeling out Martelli Meats in the first two sets, La Salle-EcoOil stepped on the gas in the third, smashing the Master Butchers with high-octane attacks and a defense that stifled Martelli’s scoring opportunities.

Coach Jose Roque’s team looked composed and well-prepared, a testament to their beefed up roster, which now features reinforcements Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao.

Both players missed key portions of La Salle’s runner-up campaign in the V-League Collegiate Challenge, but in their return, they immediately made their presence felt.

Kampton scored 12 points, including 11 from blistering attacks, while also adding eight excellent receptions.

Maglinao, on the other hand, showed no signs of rust, contributing 11 points alongside teammate Josh Magalaman, who matched his tally.

Roque emphasized the importance of communication as his team works to integrate the new players seamlessly into the system which brought them to the V-League finals and netted them a spot in the season-ending conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

“So far we are okay because we got new players. We were reinforced by Noel (Kampton) and Vince (Maglinao), though they are just starting to blend in the system that I designed for the V-League roster.”

Eco Adajar orchestrated the offense with 15 excellent sets, while captain Menard Guerrero anchored the defense with nine excellent receptions and seven digs.

With their multi-faceted lineup, the Green Oilers have the depth and skill to be a serious title contender, particularly against less-experienced teams like Martelli Meats.

The Master Butchers, struggling to find their rhythm and facing a manpower deficit against the Green Oilers’ versatile roster, fell to their third straight defeat.

Razzel Palisoc led Martelli’s attack with 10 points, while Andrei Bundoc chipped in seven points, but it wasn’t enough to counter the Green Oilers’ potent attack and staunch defense.

Martelli Meats, on the other hand, will face another tough challenge against powerhouse Cignal on Wednesday, a team eager to bounce back after a five-set upset loss to the surprisingly tough Savouge Spin Doctors.