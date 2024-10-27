Gov’t urged to consider teacher promotions based on merit

Senator Win Gatchalian is advocating for a career progression system for public school teachers based on merit rather than quota, emphasizing that promotions should reflect a teacher’s accomplishments rather than adherence to quota limits.

Gatchalian raised this point during a recent public hearing of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization, and Professional Regulation, where the panel discussed proposed measures on the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers.

The senator underscored that a promotion quota restricts teachers' professional advancement.

“The quota is a limiting factor for growth. That's why they cannot grow because there is a quota. Even though we have a career progression, if a quota is imposed, it will hinder its effect,” he said. “It has to be merit-based, it should not be quota-based."

Gatchalian cited his committee’s analysis of the current career progression system, revealing that only 14 percent of Teachers III advance to Master Teacher I, with the process often taking 10-15 years. Additionally, only 7 percent of Teachers III are promoted to Head Teacher, and just 5 percent to school principal.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) reported that the existing quota system, established under the Position Classification and Compensation Scheme (DBM Manual on PCCS, Chapter 6, 2004), limits teachers' promotion opportunities.

Teachers I-III represent 92 percent of educators in the Department of Education. Data from Gatchalian’s office further shows that 44 percent of Teachers II and 65 percent of Teachers III have served more than 10 years.

In response, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 2827, or the Career Progression System for Public School Teachers Act, which aims to institutionalize a career path for teachers that includes options in teaching, school administration, and supervision.