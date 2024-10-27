Girl critical from stray bullet

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet fired by one of two men engaged in a shootout on Friday afternoon in Tondo, Manila.

Police identified the victim as alias “Elaiza” (not her real name), an 11-year-old student residing in Tondo, Manila.

The suspect, still at large, is identified as Antonio Ramirez, a 39-year-old jobless man residing at 1195 Kagitingan corner Sandico Street, Tondo, Manila.

Investigations showed that the incident occurred along Sandico corner Kagitingan Street, Barangay 38, Tondo, Manila, at around 12:20 p.m. on 25 October 2024.

According to reports, a man known as “Tabong,” armed with an unknown caliber of firearm, went to the suspect’s house and shouted, “Antonio, come out of your house!” at gunpoint. Finding Ramirez absent, Tabong immediately left the scene.

When Ramirez arrived home, his wife and child informed him of the incident, prompting him to pursue Tabong. The two crossed paths on Sandico corner Kagitingan Street and a heated confrontation ensued.

During the encounter, Ramirez allegedly drew his gun, and an armed exchange occurred, and this was when the 11-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet in the front part of her neck.

Bystanders immediately rushed the injured girl to the nearest hospital for treatment, while the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police are currently conducting follow-up operations to apprehend the suspect.

