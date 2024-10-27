Foreign aids pouring in areas under state of calamity

Foreign governments and humanitarian organizations continue to provide assistance to areas devastated by severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

The United States Agency for International Development has mobilized 50 trucks to transport family food packs and relief items to typhoon-affected families in the Bicol region.

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu said the Australian government is committed to delivering immediate humanitarian assistance by utilizing its long-standing partnership with the Philippine Red Cross.

“My thoughts are with the communities affected by typhoon ‘Kristine’ across Luzon and Visayas. We are in contact with Philippine government partners who are responding to the situation. Australia stands ready to assist,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said rescue efforts and relief operations continue in hard-hit areas like the Bicol region.

“We’re also looking at using sea routes because we will be able to send more aid. This will be to augment resources already in the affected regions,” OCD spokesperson Edgar Posadas said in a radio interview, adding that the reported 90 fatalities are still to be validated to determine if the deaths are related to the storm.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that at least 158 areas were declared under a state of calamity following the onslaught of “Kristine” (international name: Trami) in the country.

In its latest situational report as of Sunday, the NDRRMC said 78 cities and municipalities were placed under state of calamity, including the entire provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Catanduanes, as well as Bulan, Sorsogon — which experienced massive flooding.

Other areas under state of calamity are 63 cities and municipalities in Calabarzon, including provinces of Quezon, Cavite, Batangas and Laguna; 13 areas in Eastern Visayas; and one each in Ilocos Region, Soccsksargen, Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region.

During the storm, Batangas experienced heavy rains that caused landslides.