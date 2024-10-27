Filipinas blank Jordanians, 3-0

Philippine national women’s football team head coach Mark Torcaso was all smiles after their 3-0 victory over Jordan in the Pink Ladies Week match Saturday in Turkey.

Torcaso said while their faster style of play will take a bit more time to polish, he is happy to see them pick up a win in this competition.

A brace from Sarina Bolden in the second and 69th minutes and a penalty from Kartina Guillou in 77th minute sealed the win for the Filipinas.

“This is obviously going to take a little bit of time to build what we want in regards to our playing style and how we want to go about it. I think the really important thing is that we’ve got to win because we haven’t played together for a good three to six months,” Torcaso said.

“So I’m really proud of the girls and it’s building from here but we can’t get complacent. We need to make sure that we just keep focusing and working hard.”

While Filipino-British defender Maz Pacheco wasn’t able to suit up as her passport is still being processed, Torcaso is optimistic she will eventually join the squad.

The Aston Villa footballer was in the 24-man pool but wasn’t in the squad against the Jordanians.

“Obviously, Maz, her passport is still in the process. She is committed to us which is excellent,” Torcaso said.

“She’s been really excited and impressed by all that we’ve been able to do.”

The Philippines will face Kenya on Wednesday.