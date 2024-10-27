Feast for the soul

‘Chalky the Chameleon’: A story of neurodiversity

Zubiri, a seasoned journalist and author, created Chalky the Chameleon as part of an autism awareness campaign. The book celebrates children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), inspired by Zubiri’s own son, Max, who was diagnosed with autism. Max’s journey, aided by early intervention, was a key influence on the story’s message of embracing one’s uniqueness.

“Max is a great example for early detection and early intervention,” Zubiri happily shared. “He firmly advocates for himself and is very proud of his journey.”

The book, illustrated by multi-awarded artist Vico Cham, who is also on the autism spectrum, emphasizes self-belief and perseverance. Shared Cham, “Chalky and I are both unique. This story reminded me to believe in myself and to prove that we can achieve our dreams.”

Design for Tomorrow, headed by CEO and chief creative strategist, Ric Gindap, designed the book, pro bono, and GA Printing produced a high-quality product and at such an affordable cost.

Said Gindap, “Creativity and design are powerful tools to educate, uplift, empower, and inspire. When we first met Stephanie, she spoke with such drive and passion about her advocacy — not just to ignite important conversations on neurodivergence, autism, and ADHD, but also to celebrate and amplify the voices of those who are isolated because they are different or misunderstood. This was the genesis of the Chalky project — a charming story about acceptance and love.”

Chalky the Chameleon is one of four children’s books in a series that celebrates neurodiversity. The limited-edition hardbound copies are priced at P1000, with proceeds supporting Project Inclusion Network and Best Buddies Philippines, organizations promoting inclusivity for differently-abled individuals. Softbound copies will be sold at P250 to make the book more accessible.

Best Buddies Philippines (BBP) organizes social events for neurodivergent individuals, fostering socialization and integration, while Project Inclusion Network helps neurodivergent individuals find employment.