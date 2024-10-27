Feast for the soul

Stephanie Zubiri, founder of Soulful Feasts, celebrated the first anniversary of her 360-degree wellness platform through a thoughtful and wonderfully-curated event, entitled Kaleidoscope: A Prism of Infinite Possibilities.
In addition, she also launched her very first self-published children’s book, Chalky the Chameleon, which promotes autism awareness and celebrates neurodiversity. The book tells the story of Chalky, a white chameleon who cannot change color, symbolizing the journey of children on the autism spectrum.
“Today is a celebration of life with purpose, highlighting the message of Soulful Living. I’m thrilled to introduce Chalky the Chameleon, a story about self-discovery and neurodiversity, reminding us all to shine from within,” she said.
Soulful Feasts emerged from celebrating emotions — both good and challenging. It’s about living life fully, honoring all emotions.
‘Chalky the Chameleon’: A story of neurodiversity
Zubiri, a seasoned journalist and author, created Chalky the Chameleon as part of an autism awareness campaign. The book celebrates children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), inspired by Zubiri’s own son, Max, who was diagnosed with autism. Max’s journey, aided by early intervention, was a key influence on the story’s message of embracing one’s uniqueness.
“Max is a great example for early detection and early intervention,” Zubiri happily shared. “He firmly advocates for himself and is very proud of his journey.”
The book, illustrated by multi-awarded artist Vico Cham, who is also on the autism spectrum, emphasizes self-belief and perseverance. Shared Cham, “Chalky and I are both unique. This story reminded me to believe in myself and to prove that we can achieve our dreams.”
Design for Tomorrow, headed by CEO and chief creative strategist, Ric Gindap, designed the book, pro bono, and GA Printing produced a high-quality product and at such an affordable cost.
Said Gindap, “Creativity and design are powerful tools to educate, uplift, empower, and inspire. When we first met Stephanie, she spoke with such drive and passion about her advocacy — not just to ignite important conversations on neurodivergence, autism, and ADHD, but also to celebrate and amplify the voices of those who are isolated because they are different or misunderstood. This was the genesis of the Chalky project — a charming story about acceptance and love.”
Chalky the Chameleon is one of four children’s books in a series that celebrates neurodiversity. The limited-edition hardbound copies are priced at P1000, with proceeds supporting Project Inclusion Network and Best Buddies Philippines, organizations promoting inclusivity for differently-abled individuals. Softbound copies will be sold at P250 to make the book more accessible.
Best Buddies Philippines (BBP) organizes social events for neurodivergent individuals, fostering socialization and integration, while Project Inclusion Network helps neurodivergent individuals find employment.
Looking ahead: More soulful stories and initiatives
Zubiri has more titles in the pipeline under the Soulful Feasts publishing arm. Upcoming releases include The Very Clumsy Octopus (about a clumsy octopus), The Artsy Fartsy Spider (about a spider with ADHD), and The Bird Who Can’t Sing (celebrating the hard of hearing community). In addition to children’s books, she is currently working on a cookbook and a collection of essays.
Soulful Feasts, which began as a podcast, has expanded into a holistic wellness platform offering workshops, meditations, and healing sessions.
Looking ahead, Soulful Feasts will launch retreats and wellness programs in collaboration with the Philippines Tourism Board. These retreats aim to reconnect people with their spiritual heritage and promote wellness tourism in the Philippines. “Our community is embracing the practice of manifesting feelings, hopes, and dreams. It’s an exciting time to celebrate soulful living and continue our mission of ‘en-souling’ the world,” she happily shared.
One year of the Soulful Feasts podcast
Launched as one of the Philippines’ top 15 Spotify podcasts, Soulful Feasts features conversations about holistic living. With over 40 episodes, the podcast continues to explore mental health, self-awareness, and personal growth.
Zubiri explained her motivation behind the podcast: “I wanted to share my own journey authentically while bringing in wisdom from experts. Small changes, like being kinder to ourselves, can have a big impact.”
In keeping with Soulful Feasts’ wellness ethos, the event featured healthy treats from Isabel’s, gluten-free desserts by Simply Healthy Manila, and vegan options from The Little Spatula. Guests enjoyed pét-nat wines from Some Love Wine, coffee and matcha from Fat Seed Café, and explored beauty products from Pure Culture.
Chalky the Chameleon is now available for purchase on Shopee.
