Fearsome fun

The challenge was clear: Face your fears!

Ghoulish fun was in the air through tempests big and small.

After powerful gusts and heavy rains bowed even the fiercest of souls in some parts of Luzon, the tribe at Concept Building could not help but reflect on life’s horrors and scares.

By tradition, the last Friday of October saw the DAILY TRIBUNE transformed, skulls and creepy crawlies hanging on cobwebs all over the place.