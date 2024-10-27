eVX Concept, Jimny Rhino Editions showcase Suzuki Philippines’ Future City at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show

Suzuki Philippines captivated audiences at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) during the opening day, held at the World Trade Center Manila.

The show highlighted the exciting reveal of Suzuki's electric concept car, the eVX, alongside the Jimny 3-Door and 5-Door Rhino Editions, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to innovative and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

"At Suzuki, our goal is to be a company dedicated to enriching people’s lives through mobility solutions that not only meet current needs but also anticipate future demands. We recognize that staying attuned to local communities and providing innovative, environmentally friendly mobility is key to our mission. As the world evolves, so does our approach to mobility. Our efforts toward carbon neutrality go beyond simply replacing gasoline-powered vehicles with electric ones,” said Mr. Norihide Takei, Director and General Manager of Suzuki Philippines' Automobile Division.

eVX Concept: A Glimpse of the Electric Future

Among the event’s showstoppers was the Suzuki eVX. Inspired by the overarching concept of an 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser,' the Concept eVX's unmistakable progressive SUV silhouette is instantly distinct from that of a conventional SUV.

The eVX's upright posture, horizontal hood, commanding high seating, maximized cabin size, long wheelbase, large wheels, high ground clearance, and signature LED light elements are unmistakable design elements derived from Suzuki’s SUV heritage. With a dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology, the Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class-leading cabin comfort, convenience, and connected features.

Meanwhile, futuristic design elements have been engineered to deliver high levels of aerodynamic efficiency by lowering the drag coefficient, distinguishing it as a car with advanced technology. Size-wise, the said concept EV measures 4,300mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,600mm tall.

The Concept eVX offers an impressive range of up to 550 km (measured in modified Indian driving cycle (MIDC)). It is scheduled to be introduced to the market by 2025. “The eVX aims to carry forward Suzuki’s 4x4 legacy into the new electric era, delivering the true Suzuki SUV driving experience,” said Mr. Takei.

Jimny Rhino Edition: Off-Road Excellence Elevated

Joining the eVX in the spotlight was the Jimny Rhino Edition, a crowd favorite at the 9th PIMS. Suzuki Philippines proudly previewed both the Jimny 3-Door Rhino Edition and the Jimny 5-Door Rhino Edition, each fitted with specialized accessories to enhance their rugged appeal.

These Rhino Editions come equipped with a distinctive front grille, front bumper under garnish, side under garnish, mud flaps, and a Rhino decal, all designed to elevate the Jimny’s off-road prowess. Both models are powered by Suzuki’s reliable 1.5-liter gasoline engine, delivering 120 PS and 130 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Hybrid Power: XL7 Hybrid Black Upgrade and Ertiga Hybrid

Reflecting Suzuki’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions, the XL7 Hybrid Black Upgrade and the Ertiga Hybrid also took center stage. The XL7 Hybrid Black Upgrade features enhanced styling, including a new black front grille and black alloy wheels. It comes equipped with additional accessories, such as a rear upper spoiler and sports emblems, showcasing Suzuki’s attention to both performance and design.

Meanwhile, the Ertiga Hybrid displayed its upgraded features, including a new radiator grille design, a sports emblem, and protective accessories such as the rear bumper scuff plate and door sill guards, making it as stylish as it is eco-friendly.

S-Presso: Bold and Confident

Completing the lineup was the S-Presso, Suzuki’s bold and confident hatchback. For PIMS, the S-Presso featured an Expedition Kit that included a front upper grille garnish, side cladding, and wheel arc cladding, among other stylish additions, proving that compact cars can definitely make a big statement.

Innovative Partnerships and Technologies

During his speech, Mr. Takei emphasized Suzuki’s commitment to advancing mobility through a variety of groundbreaking partnerships. One of the key collaborations highlighted was Suzuki's work with Tier IV, a leader in open-source autonomous driving software. Together, they are exploring the future of autonomous vehicles with the goal of making roads safer and driving more efficient, positioning Suzuki at the forefront of autonomous driving technology.

Additionally, Suzuki’s contribution to the HAKUTO-R commercial lunar exploration program was showcased, where Suzuki applied its structural analysis expertise to develop the landing gear for the lunar lander. This partnership underscores Suzuki’s ability to drive innovation across diverse industries.

Further demonstrating its investment in cutting-edge mobility solutions, Suzuki is also a key partner in the SkyDrive flying car project. SkyDrive, a Japanese startup focused on urban air mobility, is developing compact, electric flying vehicles aimed at revolutionizing urban transport.

Moreover, Suzuki has collaborated with M2 Labo to develop the Mobile Mover robot, specifically designed for agricultural use. This robot highlights Suzuki’s efforts to apply its technological expertise beyond the automotive industry and into the agricultural sector, showcasing the broad scope of its innovations.