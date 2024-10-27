Emily in Paris’ star Lucas Bravo says show no longer “stimulates” him

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo hinted that he is feeling done with the show, claiming it does not stimulate him.

“Life is short. The filming of this series lasts five months. Do I want to sacrifice that time by telling a story that doesn't stimulate me?” said Bravo during an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro.

The 36-year-old actor admitted that the series allowed him to meet certain people and is good entertainment, but he added that he does not want to be part of “a cog that tends not to consider the intelligence of the audience.”

A bit of panache is what Bravo wants for his character Gabriel, as he talks about Emily in Paris being old-fashioned, where everything is based on a lack of communication.