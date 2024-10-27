Electrifying the automotive landscape

As the world pivots toward sustainability, GAC Aion is taking the lead in shaping the future of Philippine transportation by presenting two of its flagship electric vehicles — the AION Y Plus electric SUV and the AION ES electric Sedan.

Both models represent the cutting edge of electric mobility, seamlessly integrating eco-friendly technology with advanced performance. With a stunning 490 km range on a single charge, the AION Y Plus electric SUV combines high-end features with a sleek, modern design, positioning it as the perfect smart companion for today’s driver.

Starting at just P1.498M, the AION Y Plus is accessible to a wide range of consumers, delivering state-of-the-art technology and uncompromising sustainability at an attractive price point.