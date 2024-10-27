Electrifying the automotive landscape

As the world pivots toward sustainability, GAC Aion is taking the lead in shaping the future of Philippine transportation by presenting two of its flagship electric vehicles — the AION Y Plus electric SUV and the AION ES electric Sedan.
Both models represent the cutting edge of electric mobility, seamlessly integrating eco-friendly technology with advanced performance. With a stunning 490 km range on a single charge, the AION Y Plus electric SUV combines high-end features with a sleek, modern design, positioning it as the perfect smart companion for today’s driver.
Starting at just P1.498M, the AION Y Plus is accessible to a wide range of consumers, delivering state-of-the-art technology and uncompromising sustainability at an attractive price point.
For those who prefer performance with a touch of elegance, the AION ES electric sedan is a game-changer. Priced at P1.358M, the AION ES offers a 442 km range, refined style, and state-of-the-art technology, making it a strong contender for drivers seeking sophistication with eco-friendly features. Available in three timeless colors — Sleek Black, Suave Silver and Sultry White — the AION ES embodies GAC Aion’s motto to “Drive the Exceptional” in every way.
GAC AION is a trailblazer in the global electric vehicle (EV) industry, originating from China as a subsidiary of the GAC Group, a Fortune Global 500 company. With a global presence spanning over 25 countries and a rapidly growing customer base, GAC AION has earned a reputation for delivering cutting-edge technology, top-notch quality and sustainability. The company’s vision is to lead the world in eco-friendly mobility, with over one million electric vehicles sold globally to date, making it a formidable player in the industry.
For more information about GAC Aion Philippines’ Electric Vehicles (EVs), visit www.facebook.com/GACAionPhilippines or www.instagram.com/GACAionPhilippines.