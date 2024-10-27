SUBSCRIBE NOW
Electrifying the automotive landscape

AION Y Plus electric SUV combines high-end features with a sleek, modern design.
As the world pivots toward sustainability, GAC Aion is taking the lead in shaping the future of Philippine transportation by presenting two of its flagship electric vehicles — the AION Y Plus electric SUV and the AION ES electric Sedan.

Both models represent the cutting edge of electric mobility, seamlessly integrating eco-friendly technology with advanced performance. With a stunning 490 km range on a single charge, the AION Y Plus electric SUV combines high-end features with a sleek, modern design, positioning it as the perfect smart companion for today’s driver.

Starting at just P1.498M, the AION Y Plus is accessible to a wide range of consumers, delivering state-of-the-art technology and uncompromising sustainability at an attractive price point.

AION ES is for drivers seeking sophistication with eco-friendly features.
For those who prefer performance with a touch of elegance, the AION ES electric sedan is a game-changer. Priced at P1.358M, the AION ES offers a 442 km range, refined style, and state-of-the-art technology, making it a strong contender for drivers seeking sophistication with eco-friendly features. Available in three timeless colors — Sleek Black, Suave Silver and Sultry White — the AION ES embodies GAC Aion’s motto to “Drive the Exceptional” in every way.

GAC AION is a trailblazer in the global electric vehicle (EV) industry, originating from China as a subsidiary of the GAC Group, a Fortune Global 500 company. With a global presence spanning over 25 countries and a rapidly growing customer base, GAC AION has earned a reputation for delivering cutting-edge technology, top-notch quality and sustainability. The company’s vision is to lead the world in eco-friendly mobility, with over one million electric vehicles sold globally to date, making it a formidable player in the industry.

For more information about GAC Aion Philippines’ Electric Vehicles (EVs), visit www.facebook.com/GACAionPhilippines or www.instagram.com/GACAionPhilippines.

