Dulaang UP adapts Brecht classic

Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas (UP) is staging Nanay Bangis as its first offering for its 47th theater season from 15 November to 1 December.

Directed by J. William Herbert Sigmund Go and adapted by Rody Vera from Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, Nanay Bangis is the story of a mother who loses her children to the conflict between the Moro National Liberation Front and the Philippine army from 1971 to 1981.

DUP Classics’ Brechtian staging brings together returning UP alumni, now industry professionals, and young emerging talents from the theater program in this collaboration. Ge Malacaman Villamil leads as Nanay Bangis together with Air Paz, Rona Rostata, and Fred Layno. Go, former Tanghalang Pilipino artistic director and Virgin Labfest co-founder also returns to Dulaang UP as director and mentor for theater students.

Founded in 1976 by National Artist Tony Mabesa, Dulaang UP serves as the production arm of the UP Department of Speech Communication and Theater Arts. In its 47th theater season, “Amihan at Habagat,” DUP looks into how Filipinos are at the center of political and ecological precarity. Just like the amihan and habagat, this season’s productions show the push and pull in the critical zones of the Philippines today. Presenting both tradition and innovation, this season introduces two banners under Dulaang UP: DUP Classics and DUP Innovate.

Nanay Bangis will be staged at IBG-KAL Theater, University of the Philippines Diliman, on 15, 22 and 29 November at 7:30 p.m.; 16, 23 and 30 November at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and 17 and 24 November and 1 December at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. PWDs and senior citizens enjoy a discounted rate of P800, while regular tickets are available for P1,000 (bit.ly/NanayBangisTickets). Regular, non-discounted tickets are also available via TicketMelon (ticketmelon.com/dulaang-up/nanaybangis). For inquiries on show buying, audience sponsorship, and bulk tickets, contact Christen Perez at dulaangup.marketing.upd@up.edu.ph.