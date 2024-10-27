Driving Miss FL

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. takes a ride with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on the new hydrogen-powered Toyota car during the presentation of the Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) Showcase of the Next Generation Tamaraw and Hydrogen Vehicle Technology at the Malacañang Palace.

Toyota recently made a P5.5-billion investment for the production of the Philippine-made Next Generation Tamaraw, with some P1.1-billion of this amount previously announced as Toyota’s investment pledge for the country’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.