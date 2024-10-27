DRIVE ME HOME: It’s what takes us safely to our destination at the end of the day

If there’s any doubt about the massive growth of car industry in the Philippines, all you have to do is look out the streets.

More and more cars are being sold. By more and more car brands. Almost 70 at the last count. A big chunk coming from mainland China.

Forget for a moment that we don’t have enough streets for all of them. Traffic jams have always been there, anyway. That’s someone else’s problem. And can be solved some other day.

This weekend, let’s focus on the positive.

We celebrate the triumph of the Philippine automotive industry with two big car shows happening side by side.

The Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) was back for its 9th edition from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center in Manila.

This year’s theme, “Dare. Drive. The Future Redefined,” reflects the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI)’s vision of propelling the Philippine automotive industry toward innovation and future mobility.

According to CAMPI president Atty. Rommel Gutierrez, “The industry has shifted immensely in the last two years, and through this motor show, we will dare to drive the most exciting PIMS yet”

Coinciding with this event is the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) at the SMX Convention Center Manila from 24 to 26 October.

Organized by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP), the summit emphasizes pushing the country towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation under the theme, “Spark Change, Drive Electric.”

EVAP president Edmund Araga highlighted the event’s importance in inspiring individuals, businesses, and policymakers to support electric vehicle (EV) adoption. This summit also comes at a time when the EV market in the Philippines is poised for growth

With these two significant automotive events happening simultaneously, both electric and traditional vehicle sectors will showcase their latest innovations, aiming to redefine the future of mobility in the Philippines.

PIMS featured more than 15 major automotive brands showcasing their most advanced models, while PEVS will focus on the latest electric vehicle offerings and encourage policies for greener transportation solutions

PEVS organizers said there are at least 55 EVs to be showcased during the weekend.