DA Cordillera prepares needed aid for farmers

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture in Cordillera (DA-CAR) reported that 356 rice and vegetable farmers in two provinces of the Cordillera region were initially affected by the onslaught of severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

The government’s agriculture agency is still collecting data on the number of affected farmers and fisherfolk in the region.

DA-CAR Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council focal person Crisante Rosario said that rice farmers in Kalinga and vegetable farmers in Apayao have been affected by the tropical storm, impacting 154 hectares of rice and vegetable areas.

They have an initial loss due to incurred damages amounting to P17.5 million.

“We are currently gathering data and information from our provincial coordinating offices on the effect of the typhoon to our agriculture sector,” Rosario said.

Rice farmers in the region were able to harvest 28,049 metric tons of rice, and 102,300 metric tons of corn before tropical storm “Kristine” entered the country this year.

According to DA-CAR Field Operations Division chief Beverly Pekas, the department is currently implementing measures as part of its validation procedures before, during and after disasters and calamities.

She added that they are currently monitoring the actual field situation for damage and losses incurred in the agriculture and fisheries sector and that there is a dissemination of advisory to the provincial Agriculture Program Coordinating Offices, Local Government Units and farmer leaders on farm operation activities, coordination with other National and Regional DRRM-related offices, as well as LGU counterparts in monitoring the impact of the tropical storm.

The department also provides various forms of assistance for distribution in response to the needs of farmers impacted by the tropical storm, particularly the distribution of agricultural inputs such as rice, corn and vegetable seeds, drugs and biologics for livestock, farmers’ access to the P25,000 loanable amount from the Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council.

This is payable in three years at zero interest and the indemnification of insured affected farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) after undergoing the necessary validation and evaluation process.

DA-CAR regional executive director Jennilyn Dawayan encouraged other affected farmers in the region to immediately report the damages they have incurred to their respective barangay, municipal, city, and provincial local government units for the department to validate these upon receipt of the reports.

“This is to enable the agency to determine the specific interventions to be provided to the affected farmers,” Dawayan said.